Outkast named as the first headliners of Bestival 2014
- Published
Outkast have been named as the first headliners of Bestival 2014.
Andre 3000 and Big Boi will be one of four acts topping the bill at the event on the Isle of Wight.
Bestival takes place from 4-7 September at Robin Hill Country Park.
Organiser Rob da Bank said: "Hey ya! By the power invested in me as chief Bestival booker, I'm pretty darn excited to announce that Outkast are headlining Bestival this year!"
"We've fought hard to get the recently reunited legendary hip-hop duo onto the ferry... and it's no ordinary ferry this year as Bestival goes Desert Island Disco for 2014… Palm trees, grass skirts and mirrorballs are the order of the day. It truly is gonna be the Bestival yet!"
This year will see Outkast reuniting for 40 live shows, having been on hiatus since 2007.
They have already announced they will headline the two weekends of Coachella in America alongside Arcade Fire and Muse on 11 and 18 April.
They will also play at New York's Governors Ball in June as well as Florida's Big Guava Festival and Hangout in Alabama in May.
Last week Big Boi confirmed he plans to release his fourth solo album.
Speaking on Revolt, a US music TV network owned by rapper Sean Diddy Combs, he said: "Look out for that new Big Boi solo record coming, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors and the next one, 'surprise!'".
Big Boi added that the upcoming reunion tour was "for the fans".
2013's Bestival was headlined by Elton John, Snoop Dogg and Fatboy Slim.
Tickets for this year's event are available from the Bestival website.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter