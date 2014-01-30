BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend artists: What happened next?
BBC Radio 1 has announced that its annual Big Weekend will take place in Glasgow in 2014.
The station's flagship event will be held at the city's Glasgow Green between 24 and 25 May.
Paulo Nutini and Rita Ora have already been confirmed for this year's line-up, with other names to follow.
The event has previously attracted some of the most successful artists in the music industry, as well as providing a platform for up-and-coming stars.
Look at some of the world's top musicians who have made their debuts on the Radio 1 and 1Xtra stages.
Justin Bieber - Bangor 2010 - Main Stage
The 19-year-old pop star has found himself in trouble with the police in the past few weeks, after being accused of vandalism and driving while drunk.
He's due back in court on 14 February.
He appeared fourth on the main stage in 2010 with Cheryl Cole, Lostprophets, Alicia Keys, Dizzee Rascal and Florence & The Machine all appearing after him.
Calvin Harris - Preston 2007 - Main Stage
DJ Calvin Harris was nominated at this year's Grammys for best dance/electronica album for 18 Months and best dance recording for Sweet Nothing with Florence Welch, but lost out on both.
He was third on the main stage with Bobby & Nihal, Bloc Party, Biffy Clyro and Annie Mac all appearing after him on the bill.
Adele - Maidstone 2008 - Main Stage
Last month Adele was awarded an MBE for services to music. Her second album, 21, broke sales records across the world and in 2013 she won the best song Oscar for Skyfall.
She was first on the main stage in 2008 with the likes of Newton Faulkner, OneRepublic, The Pigeon Detectives, Goldfrapp, Nelly, The Enemy and The Kooks all appearing higher then her.
Emeli Sande - Hackney 2012 - 1Xtra Stage
Following her performance in Hackney, Emeli Sande appeared at both the opening and closing ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics.
Her debut, Our Version of Events, became the best-selling album of 2013.
At Hackney 2012 she headlined the 1Xtra stage.
Rizzle Kicks - Carlisle 2011 - BBC Introducing
Rizzle Kicks' 2011 debut album, Stereo Typical, went platinum and was the second most illegally downloaded album in the UK in 2012 (after Ed Sheeran's +).
Their follow-up, Roaring 20s, also made the top 10.
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis - Londonderry 2013 - 1Xtra Arena
The hip-hop pair won four Grammys this year, including for best rap act.
Macklemore posted an apology to Kendrick Lamar on social media, saying he believed the rapper was the rightful winner.
Bombay Bicycle Club - Swindon 2009 - BBC Introducing
The London indie band are due to release their fourth album, So Long, See You Tomorrow, on 3 February.
Singer Jack Steadman spent time in Turkey as well as India, "sampling loads of old Bollywood", to get inspiration.
