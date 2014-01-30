Tinie Tempah and Laura Mvula to perform Bafta duet
Interview by Sinead Garvan, words by Emma Brant
Newsbeat reporters
- Published
Tinie Tempah and Laura Mvula will perform together to open this year's British Academy Film Awards (Baftas).
The two artists have collaborated on the track Heroes, from Tempah's latest album Demonstration.
The rapper said: "I guess they are such prestigious awards and I've always dreamt of being there. I'm really excited and I'm going to wear a suit."
Laura Mvula added: "I'm really excited to be opening the show with Tinie. It's been such an amazing year for film."
Twenty-five-year-old rapper Tempah, whose real name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu, was born in Plumstead, south-east London.
His first album, Disc-Overy, debuted at number one in the UK in October 2010 and was preceded by two British number one singles (Written in the Stars and Pass Out).
In February 2011, he won two Brit Awards for best breakthrough act and best single.
He released his second album Demonstration in November.
Talking about his forthcoming Bafta performance and the track Heroes, he said: "If I ever was going to make a movie soundtrack then that would be it.
"This has been a really good year for British actors and I couldn't think of a better time for me to go there and perform.
"There are people like Chiwetel Ejiofor who did 12 Years a Slave and Idris Elba for Mandela."
Tempah says he is an "avid fan" of his duet partner and said: "Laura has one of the best albums over the last two years for me."
Laura Mvula, from Birmingham, was working as a receptionist when she first signed a record deal.
The 27-year-old caught the music world's attention with her track Green Garden released in February 2013.
The singer-songwriter won two Mobo awards in 2013 for best female act and best R&B/soul artist.
She was also nominated for last year's Mercury Prize but lost out to James Blake.
The singer also missed out in the BBC's Sound of 2013 list and the Brits Critics' Choice, which she was shortlisted for.
Haim and Tom Odell won respectively.
Voice coach and singer Tom Jones opened the Baftas in 2012 with a rendition of James Bond theme track Thunderball.
The Baftas take place on 16 February at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden. Stephen Fry returns as host and the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One.
