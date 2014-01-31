Rita Ora reveals new single with boyfriend Calvin Harris
Rita Ora has revealed she will release a new single which will feature her boyfriend, DJ Calvin Harris.
She made the announcement on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show as she was in the studio confirming her performance at this year's Big Weekend in Glasgow.
"I can't wait. I've been working on my new album for about a year," she told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw.
"The song I'm going to release features an incredible talent in Calvin Harris. It's called I Will Never Let You Down."
Asked what it was like working with her boyfriend on the song, she insisted: "Honestly, it was so natural.
"I wouldn't have done it if it didn't make any sense.
"We were sitting at home, he started humming and then I started humming and then we hummed together.
"I actually think it's one of the coolest songs I've ever heard, in my mind."
The 23-year-old's debut album, Ora, went to number one in August 2012.
There were four singles taken from the record with RIP and How We Do (Party) both making it to number one in the Official Singles Chart.
Shine Ya Light made it to number 10 and Radioactive peaked at 18.
Discussing her forthcoming second album, she revealed she had collaborated with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
"We've got some really exciting stuff with Macklemore," she revealed. "There's a lot of surprises on this record."
The star was confirmed alongside Paolo Nutini as one of the first acts for this year's Big Weekend, which takes place in Glasgow on 24-25 May.
"My first tour I did in Glasgow... it sold out straight away," she said. "It was one of the loudest tours I have done."
