Kings of Leon named as third Isle of Wight headliners
- Published
Kings of Leon have been named as the third headline act for this year's Isle of Wight Festival.
The Nashville band are returning to the event having also headlined in 2011.
The other previously named acts topping the bill for the festival are Red Hot Chili Peppers and Biffy Clyro.
Other bands who have been added to the line-up include Travis, Clean Bandit, John Newman, Gorgon City and Deap Vally.
The Isle of Wight Festival takes place between 12 and 15 June at Seaclose Park, Newport.
Kings Of Leon released their sixth studio album, Mechanical Bull, in October last year.
It went to number one in the Official Album Chart becoming their fourth chart-topping record to date.
Nina Nesbitt, The Horrors, The Specials and The Strypes are also on the line-up.
John Giddings, the festival's promoter, said: "Three words define this year's headliners - rock the Wight.
"The bill is truly eclectic, we have something for everyone, new and emerging talent mixed with established artists."
Also taking to the stage across the weekend will be Dappy, Lawson and four-piece girl group Neon Jungle.
Swim Deep, Chloe Howl, DJ Duke Dumont, Peace, July Talk and The Vamps will perform at the festival as well.
Other acts already announced are Rudimental, Passenger, The 1975 & The Waterboys.
