Busta Rhymes announced for Bestival line-up
- Published
Busta Rhymes has been confirmed for the line-up at Bestival later this year.
The US rapper will be making his first ever appearance at a UK festival at the event on the Isle of Wight.
Also due to appear on the bill in September are Outkast, Foals and Beck.
Festival organiser Rob da Bank said: "Woo hah people! Yes it's true, Busta Rhymes has got you all in check and he's coming to Bestival for his first ever UK festi appearance!"
The DJ, who founded the event, added: "I'm such a Busta fan and it's amazing not just to see him back in the charts with another banger with Thank You but also to know he's getting on the ferry and bringing it to Bestival!"
Disclosure, Major Lazer and London Grammar will all perform at the festival, which takes place from 4-7 September at Robin Hill Country Park.
Caribou, Clean Bandit, Chvrches and Laura Mvula have also been added to the line-up, with more acts due to be announced.
The theme this year is Desert Island Disco.
Bestival 2013 was headlined by Elton John, Snoop Dogg and Fatboy Slim.
