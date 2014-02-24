Justin Bieber: first artist to pass a billion views
- Published
Justin Bieber has become the first artist on Vevo to pass a billion views with a single music video.
The success is for the track Baby which has delivered more than one billion views, making it the most watched clip ever on the site.
It means the clip is the only video to be 10 times certified on the music video platform.
The feat comes just days before his 20th birthday on 1 March and adds to his numerous accolades.
He became the first-ever artist to earn five number 1 albums before his 19th birthday. His album Believe Acoustic debuted on SoundScan and was also number 1 on iTunes in more than 60 countries.
Separately, this accomplishment makes Justin just the 10th act to achieve a number 1 album in four consecutive years joining Jay-Z, the Beatles, and Paul McCartney.
With the singer's several encounters with law enforcement in recent months, the achievement will be welcome news for the star.
Psy's Gangnam Style still remains the the most-watched music video with almost 2 billon views on YouTube.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter