Snoop Dogg announces gig at the O2 Academy Brixton
- Published
Snoop Dogg has announced he will play a gig at the O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday 5 June.
The musician, who is also known as Snoop Lion, will be joined at the event by Wretch 32 plus BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ Mistajam.
Snoop Dogg had already revealed that he would be headlining the Parklife Weekender in Manchester on 7 June.
He has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has had 15 top 20 singles in the UK.
Last year the 42-year-old released a documentary charting the progress he made from his "gangster" days to his latest "reincarnation as a reggae star".
His Reincarnated project also included a reggae-influenced album executive produced by Diplo and Major Lazer, a photo book and a self-sustainable gardening initiative named Mind Gardens.
Tickets for the gig are on sale now.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter