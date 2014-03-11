Chase and Status and MIA to headline Lovebox festival
Chase & Status and MIA have been named as the headliners for this year's Lovebox festival.
ASAP Rocky, Katy B and Sub Focus are also on the bill for the two-day London event.
Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJs Annie Mac and David Rodigan will also play at the festival on 18 and 19 July.
"We both come from London so to play this festival in our hometown will be great," said producer duo Chase & Status.
"Plus you can always count on London crowds to bring it."
Also on the line-up for the Victoria Park event are Joey Badass and The Horrors.
This year's Lovebox will also see the return of the Red Bull Music Academy, offering a series of music workshops for a second year.
Number one-selling Duke Dumont, Bonobo plus Banks, who featured on the BBC Sound Of 2014 poll, will also perform.
Mount Kimbie, Crystal Fighters, Bonobo and Submotion Orchestra have all been confirmed for the event as well.
Last year's event was headlined by Plan B, Azealia Banks and Goldfrapp.
During the festival, American rapper Lil Kim was forced to apologise after her scheduled performance was cancelled when she turned up to the festival late.
