Lily Allen and Madness added to Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks
Lily Allen and Madness are among the latest names added to this year's Ibiza and Mallorca Rocks line-up.
Ella Eyre, Dan Croll and Krept & Konan have also been confirmed on the bill for the series of summer gigs in the Balearics.
The likes of Ed Sheeran, Bombay Bicycle Club and Skrillex are among the names already named for the festival.
The 16-week long series kicks off with Californian trio Haim on 3 June in Mallorca and a day later in Ibiza.
It's the first time Lily Allen has been on the festival's line-up, while Madness previously played at the event in 2012.
The Air Balloon singer said: "I'm really looking forward to performing at Mallorca Rocks and Ibiza Rocks in June.
"Ibiza was my home for a summer when I was a teenager and I've always loved going there."
Madness added: "We're back by public demand. It would be rude not to."
Lily Allen picked up best solo artist at this year's NME Awards.
Other names on the line-up include Tinie Tempah, Bastille and Clean Bandit.
The line-up for the Mallorca and Ibiza Rocks events are as follows:
