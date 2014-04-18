Miley Cyrus cancels more US shows due to illness
Miley Cyrus has cancelled more American tour dates and is still in hospital after being treated for "a severe allergic reaction" to antibiotics.
The singer won't perform in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday and Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. The concerts will be rescheduled.
Earlier this week, Cyrus also cancelled concerts in St Louis and Kansas City.
She postponed a show in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier this month because she had flu.
On Thursday the 21-year-old tweeted: "Can't quit crying, I wanna go back on tour. I'm meant to be onstage performing for y'all... not laying in a hospital bed."
A statement released on her behalf says: "Miley was suffering from a sinus infection during her tour. She was prescribed the antibiotic Cephalexin which she's now suffered an extreme allergic reaction to."
It goes on to say the reaction can last between 5 and 27 days.
The singer has denied rumours about the cause of her illness, tweeting: "So many ignorant stories out there, no one is reading the official statement.
Cyrus is on the North American leg of her Bangerz world tour, which will arrive in the UK on 6 May at London's O2 Arena.
The star's next scheduled tour date is on Monday 21 April in Philadelphia."Stop scaring my family, friends and fans."
