Eminem to play Austin City Limits festival in Texas
- Published
Eminem has been confirmed for the Austin City Limits line-up later this year.
He will be joined on the bill for the Texas festival by Outkast, Skrillex and Calvin Harris.
The US music event takes place over the course of two weekends in October and will also feature Beck, Pearl Jam and Lorde.
The city of Austin, which also plays host to the SXSW festival, sponsored the NME Awards earlier this year.
Other acts scheduled to perform include Childish Gambino, Chvrches, Major Lazer, Jagwar Ma, Lana Del Rey and Foster the People.
According to NME, also on the bill will be UK band Moats, a four-piece from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire, who won the music magazine's recent competition offering one band or artist the chance to fly out and perform at the festival.
The band's frontman Matt Duncan said he was excited to play in the city dubbed "the home of live music".
"The great thing about Austin is the versatility," he said.
"You can hear anything you want almost any time you want. Music comes in many forms, and people shouldn't define themselves by genres, but rather by good music - which comes in all forms.
"Austin recognises that and to be a part of it is great."
Last month four people died in Austin at SXSW (South by Southwest), after a car crashed into crowds at the festival.
The 21-year-old driver, Rashad Charjuan Owens, faces two murder charges and has also been charged with an additional 20 counts of aggravated assault.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter