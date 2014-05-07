Miley Cyrus denies 'drug overdose' caused hospital stay
By Nesta McGregor
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
- Published
Miley Cyrus has denied reports that her recent stay in hospital was caused by drugs.
"I didn't have a drugs overdose. I took some antibiotics that a doctor gave me for a sinus infection," she said.
The US singer spent two weeks in hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to the medication.
"I've been laying in a hospital bed connected to IVs. I'm on a bunch of good vitamins and doing lots of yoga trying to get myself back together."
Cyrus was on stage at London's O2 arena last night as part of her Bangerz world tour.
She previously cancelled shows in Amsterdam and Antwerp as a result of the illness.
"My immune system was already low because I had a death in my family and was already down.
"What doesn't make it better is that people were online saying I'd done it with drugs but it's all good. I'm okay and I'm here," the singer added.
Cyrus, who rose to fame as Disney's Hannah Montana, said being bed ridden had been the "most miserable" two weeks of her life.
"I'm like a star ready to explode. I'm going to go off. I've just been watching movies and reading," she said.
Since making the move from children's television, the 21-year-old has been at the centre of several controversial headlines.
"A lot of strippers ask me where I get my outfits. I tell them that it's all custom but maybe [Roberto] Cavalli can make you one," she joked.
Cyrus made headlines after twerking with Robin Thicke at MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.
At another MTV ceremony in Amsterdam last November the singer lit what appeared to be a joint as she collected an award.
Cyrus said she has no plans to tone down her outfits or behaviour.
"You get a lot more famous if you show your bits," she said.
Cyrus also distanced herself from an interview she did with Elle magazine in April 2013.
In the article she was quoted as saying: "A star doesn't have to take off her clothes to be sexy."
"I'm not a star, did I say that?" Cyrus asked reporters at the press conference before her show last night.
"I was probably repeating something my mum said. Or I might not have wanted to do the interview so just said what they wanted me to say to end it."
She added: "Maybe [I wanted] it to be over so I could go and play with my friends."
