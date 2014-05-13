La Roux reveal name of second album, Trouble In Paradise
- Published
La Roux's second studio album, Trouble In Paradise, will be released in July.
Lead singer, Elly Jackson, hinted at the announcement last week by teasing a snippet of new music on her Instagram account.
The first single from the record was revealed on Monday night on Zane Lowe's Radio 1 show, which won gold at this year's Radio Academy Awards.
La Roux's debut album featured the track Bulletproof, which reached number one in the Official Singles Chart.
Trouble In Paradise features nine tracks, each written by Elly Jackson with Ian Sherwin on co-production, and is due to be released on 7 July.
In 2011 La Roux won the best electronic/dance Grammy album award for their self-titled debut record, which featured tracks such as In For the Kill.
That album sold more than two million copies worldwide and led to the sale of six million singles.
Zane Lowe called the new single from the album, Let Me Down Gently, "a really strong return" from the duo.
La Roux have also announced a seven-date UK tour in November.
They'll play Glasgow's O2 ABC on 5 November before playing gigs in Leeds (7), Birmingham (8), Bristol (10), Norwich (14), Oxford (15) and Manchester (16).
The tracklisting for Trouble In Paradise is as follows:
1. Uptight Downtown
2. Kiss and Not Tell
3. Cruel Sexuality
4. Paradise Is You
5. Sexotheque
6. Tropical Chancer
7. Silent Partner
8. Let Me Down Gently
9. The Feeling
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter and Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube