Women's basketball league targets LGBT fans in America
The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in America has become the first professional sports organisation to market directly to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.
The league decided to launch a unified plan after its own research found that 25% of lesbians in the US watched games on TV while 21% had attended a match.
The WNBA is also making the most of the fact that women's basketball in America has always attracted a large LGBT fan base.
A nationally-televised pride game will take place between Tulsa and Chicago on 22 June and the 12 teams in the league will take part in pride initiatives over the course of the season.
"It's been part of our culture from the very beginning," said WNBA president Laurel Richie.
"Audience is the most central part of the business model and this is to increase attendance."
The WNBA says as well as plans to launch a marketing campaign, star player Brittney Griner will wear rainbow-coloured shoes throughout June.
"It's 2014 now, we're not in the stone age where everyone is so scared to say the 'L' word [lesbian] or the 'G' word [gay]," said Griner.
The 23-year-old was the first overall pick of the 2013 WNBA draft and is one of a small number of WNBA athletes who is publically gay.
"It's just a normal thing," she said. "It's who we are and we should have a game for the LGBT community."
Around 3% of US adults are LGBT and Griner says she was sometimes referred to as a "dude" by bullies.
She says that some people told her there was no way that she could be a woman.
"People still say rude and obnoxious things to me, mainly through social media," she said.
"You can't really say anything I haven't heard. I've overcome everything, so try your best, but you can't shoot me down."
In the UK, where basketball is one of the top five team games for women, being LGBT isn't an issue at most clubs.
"A lot of lesbian, gay and bisexual players exist in the league," says Matthew Harber, coach of the Great Britain under-20 women's basketball team.
"In basketball, some teams have more gay players than are heterosexual and it's just not an issue.
"It's actually quite nice, particularly when you look at other sports where it's something that is not talked about and frowned upon."
Brittney Griner says more sports need to start promoting acceptance of the LGBT community.
"I think more sports need to start doing pride games," she said.
"It's 2014 and we need to show that it's accepted now. It's not something we shy away from and more sports should step up."
In other sports, sexuality is still not talked about.
The first openly gay NFL player was drafted earlier this month and the first international cricketer came out in 2011.
But no-one currently playing in the Premier League has admitted they are LGBT.
Former Aston Villa player Thomas revealed he was gay in January after retiring from football.
