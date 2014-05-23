Big Weekend 2014: Best ever line-up, says Greg James
Radio 1's Greg James has said the line-up for this weekend's Big Weekend in Glasgow is its "best ever".
Coldplay and Katy Perry will headline the event, with One Direction, Kings of Leon and Pharrell Williams also featuring across the weekend.
Up to 50,000 revellers will attend the free festival on Glasgow Green on 24 and 25 May.
The weekend gets under way on Friday with 14,000 people attending a dance event in George Square.
Radio 1 DJs Annie Mac, Pete Tong, Zane Lowe and Danny Howard will feature alongside the likes of Tiesto and Martin Garrix.
James, who hosts Radio 1's weekday drive-time show, said: "I really believe this is the best one ever for my tastes.
"Coldplay are my favourite ever band and Katy Perry is my pop star crush.
"Scottish crowds are always the most rowdy, they just love it when a big event comes into town, so with the Friday and the weekend nights it's just going to be a big party."
Kasabian, Calvin Harris and Ed Sheeran are also on the bill for the event.
Meanwhile, Radio 1 says it reserves the right to cancel people's tickets to Big Weekend after several appeared for sale online.
A statement from the station said: "Tickets for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Glasgow are free and we work with those running major auction websites and sales outlets to have posts offering tickets for sale or trade removed.
"Those offering tickets for sale are breaking the terms and conditions they agreed to during the booking process and we reserve the right to cancel them."
"It's one of those great line-ups that reflect everything we play," James added. "It's so diverse.
"You've got Jake Bugg and One Direction on the same stage, that doesn't really happen anywhere else."
Bastille, Lorde and Lily Allen will perform across the weekend as well.
Other names appearing include The Vamps, John Newman, Rita Ora, The 1975, Tinie Tempah and Paolo Nutini.
Radio 1 controller Ben Cooper said: "It's a phenomenal line-up, probably the best in the world this year in one of the world's great music cities."
Ahead of Big Weekend, 1Xtra Live was held at Riverside Museum in Glasgow, which featured DJ Fresh Duke Dumont and Breach alongside 1Xtra DJs.
The weeks leading up to the event have also seen the likes of Emeli Sande and Sir Richard Branson taking part in Radio 1's Academy in Glasgow.
The scheme, aimed at 16 to 19-year-olds, offered a range of workshops, gigs, Q&A sessions and master classes.
Sir Richard Branson, Kevin Bridges and Example are also participating.
Nick Grimshaw has been hosting his breakfast show from Glasgow all week.
Listeners have also been entering competitions to win the chance to introduce some of the acts on stage at the event.
Live coverage of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Glasgow will be on Radio 1 and 1Xtra across the weekend.
BBC Radio 1 DJs Greg James and Jen Long will present BBC Three's coverage of the event on Sunday at 19:00 BST.
Radio 1's also launching a new live page for Big Weekend. Find out more.
