Chris Martin joins Kings of Leon's Big Weekend set
Chris Martin has sung with Kings of Leon on stage for their set at Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The Coldplay frontman joined in with the track Fans after a slightly reluctant start.
Kings of Leon kicked off the Main Stage on the second day of the live event in Glasgow, while Chvrches opened the In New Music We Trust stage.
Katy Perry will close the two-day music festival, which has played host to a total of 50,000 fans.
Earlier this morning she was rehearsing and sound checking on the Main Stage, surrounded by dancers and graphics.
The second day of the event will also see performances from Paulo Nutini, London Grammar and Rita Ora.
The weekend started with a warm-up dance night on Friday with Tiesto, Zane Lowe and Annie Mac.
One Direction took time out from touring Ireland to pay a visit to their Glasgow fans on Saturday.
Today Sam Smith and Kasabian are also playing the In The New Music We Trust arena.
The Vamps also played Sunday's Main Stage, with the sun coming out for their performance.
Lead singer Bradley Simpson said he had woken up with a "scratchy throat" and had lost his voice by the end of their set.
Bassist Connor Ball revealed the contents of his sporran - which included a mobile phone.
Tristan Evans, the band's drummer said performing was "amazing".
"Really fun, the crowd were lovely and it was actually sunny for a brief 10 minutes. Unreal," he added.
The rain poured while Chvrches were opening the In New Music We Trust Stage.
"We were happy to be in the tent. I think we were quite lucky with that one," said lead singer Lauren Mayberry
Other performances on Sunday come at the BBC's Introducing stage where Royal Blood, Shy Nature and Little Shoes Big Voice are all due to play.
Glasgow's George Square was the venue for Friday night's dance event, which was opened by BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard.
The night, which was put on for 15,000 people, was headlined by Tiesto.
Martin Garrix, Annie Mac, Zane Lowe and Pete Tong also performed.
The stage plummeted into darkness before a video mapping sequence was projected onto the Commerce building directly opposite the stage.
Live coverage of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Glasgow will be on Radio 1 and 1Xtra across the weekend.
BBC Radio 1 DJs Greg James and Jen Long will present BBC Three's coverage of the event on Sunday at 19:00 BST.
