Hollyoaks picks up top prize at British Soap Awards
Hollyoaks has picked up the top prize at the British Soap Awards.
The Channel 4 show was named best soap and also received awards for best villain, sexiest male and best young performance.
Coronation Street stars David Neilson and Julie Hesmondhalgh got a total of six wins between them for their portrayal of Roy and Hayley Cropper.
The pair played the married couple for 16 years until Hayley's on-screen death from pancreatic cancer in January.
They were awarded best actor, best actress, best dramatic performance for Neilson, best on-screen partnership, best storyline for Hayley's cancer and best single episode for Hayley's death.
"My personal life was a complete write off last year because I was living Roy's life," said Neilson.
Speaking about the awards, he said: "I'm glad we got the result but I don't do pride much."
Hesmondhalgh said her relationship with Neilson was still "like a marriage" despite her no longer being in the ITV soap.
She added: "We went out for a pint in Manchester the other week, it was lovely.
"I told him all the gossip, even though I'm not in it any more I know all the gossip and he doesn't.
"That kind of working relationship comes once in a lifetime."
Coronation Street star Helen Worth, who has played Gail McIntyre for 40 years was given the outstanding achievement award.
Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in the show, received best comedy performance and sexiest female went to Michelle Keegan for the sixth year running.
Keegan, whose character Tina McIntyre is due to be killed off this month said of her nomination: "It's flattering. I can't believe I won in the first place a few years back."
BBC soap EastEnders got just two awards, while ITV's Emmerdale won one.
The daytime soap Doctors came away without any prizes.
EastEnders' big signing, Danny Dyer, made his Soap Awards debut, while Coronation Street's Bill Roache walked the red carpet ahead of his forthcoming return to screens as Ken Barlow.
