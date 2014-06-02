Former JLS singer JB Gill and wife expecting first child
Former JLS singer JB Gill and his dancer wife Chloe have announced that they are expecting their first child.
Writing on Twitter, the 27-year-old star said he couldn't wait to become a father.
He said: "Mrs @ChloeSGill is soon to become Mummy Gill!!!!!!!!!!!!hehehe #jbnews #babygill #excited #cantwaittobeadaddy x."
He then posted a photo on Instagram showing him bending down and kissing his wife's belly.
He was congratulated by his former bandmates.
Marvin Humes said: "So so so excited! @JBGill and @ChloeSGill are expecting a baby!!!!!!!!! Boom! Congrats guys!x."
Oritse Williams wrote: "Massive congrats to my boy @JBGill & @ChloeSGill !!! #BubbaGILLOnTheWayYaaayyyyyyy xxxxxxxXXXXxxxxxxxx."
Aston Merrygold added: "@JBGill @ChloeSGill 😃👍oooooooh sheeeeit! Gwarn the Gills! Congrats x."
JB Gill, or Jonathan Benjamin Gill, and his wife Chloe were married on the Isle of Bute last month after meeting on The X Factor.
The pair dated for six years before getting married and moving in together.
He told Hello! Magazine that the "traditional" wedding was the best day of his life.
"Chloe and I are both traditional in our views and our values," he said.
"For me, marriage is the union of a man and a woman before God, so it meant a lot to us to have a proper church service with hymns."
JLS first appeared on The X Factor in 2008 finishing second to Alexandra Burke.
They had five number one singles, released four studio albums but broke up after a series of farewell concerts at the end of 2013.
Gill is interested in farming and featured on the BBC's Countryfile last year.
He also won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2012.
