Police in Los Angeles look into Ashley Cole 'assault'
Detectives are investigating a complaint of criminal battery against Chelsea defender Ashley Cole in Los Angeles, police have confirmed.
The 33-year-old is accused of throwing champagne over TV presenter Donatella Panayiotou during a night out in Hollywood, the Sunday Mirror reported.
A police spokeswoman confirmed they'd received a complaint against Cole.
She said: "A battery report has been assigned to detectives from the Hollywood division."
Police have 30 days to investigate the complaint, which they received on May 31, before deciding whether to press charges, the spokeswoman said.
Cole was with a group of friends including former team-mate Shaun Wright-Phillips when the incident is said to have happened, the Sunday Mirror reported.
According to the newspaper, Panayiotou, 29, had a neck piercing ripped out in the confrontation.
She told a reporter: "There was an incident and it is now in the hands of the police authorities following a formal complaint of assault against Ashley Cole."
If Cole is charged and found guilty he could face a prison sentence, community service or a fine and could struggle to get a US work visa.
A spokesman for Chelsea said it was a "private matter" and declined to comment.
Cole, who has 107 England caps, announced he was retiring from international football last month after he was left out of Roy Hodgson's World Cup squad.
The left-back's contract with Chelsea is due to expire this summer.
Cole is believed to be considering the possibility of joining an MLS team.
