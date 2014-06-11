Kelly Rowland 'reveals she's pregnant' on Instagram
Former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland appears to have confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child.
On her Instagram account she wrote, "I'll be stuntin like my daddy....." with a photo of an adult pair of trainers next to a child's.
She and Tim Witherspoon married in Costa Rica in May with guests including Beyonce and her sister Solange.
She was a judge on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011 and was on the panel of The X Factor USA last year.
Rowland was a member of Destiny's Child between 1990 and 2006 with Beyonce and Michelle Williams.
Their hits included Independent Women and Bootylicious and their 2001 release Survivor topped the Official Album Chart.
She reunited with her Destiny's Child co-stars to perform at last year's Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans.
As a solo artist she has released four studio albums with 2002's Simply Deep making it to number one in the UK.
Her other releases Ms. Kelly (2007), Here I Am (2011) and Talk a Good Game (2013) haven't done so well.
