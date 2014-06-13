Collabro sign to Simon Cowell's Syco Music record label
Collabro, the winners of Britain's Got Talent, have signed a record deal with Simon Cowell's label, Syco Music, part of Sony Music.
"Signing to Syco is the most incredible feeling," said Jamie from the group.
"We are so lucky and proud to join a family of amazing, talented artists and colleagues and we are thrilled to be working with Syco in order to take Collabro to the next level.
He added:"This is an absolute dream for us, and it's only the beginning."
Cowell also released a statement, confirming the news.
"Collabro were worthy winners of Britain's Got Talent," he said.
"I am delighted to welcome them to Syco, and am looking forward to them starting work on their debut album."
The band have begun work on their debut album and have already started in the studio. Their record will be released on 14 July.
The operatic boy band clinched their win on the ITV talent show with a performance of Stars from Lew Miserables.
Collabro won £250,000 and a slot performing at the Royal Variety Performance.
The group of five, Richard Hadfield and Matt Pagan, Michael Auger, Thomas Redgrave and Jamie Lambert - all in their early 20s - formed a month before their first audition for the show.
Britain's Got Talent drew its lowest ever audience for a season finale, with an average of 10.7m viewers compared to 11.1m last year.
An ITV spokeswoman said the 51% share of total viewers in Britain at the time was on par with last season's final.
When the show launched in 2007, more than 11 million watched opera singer Paul Potts crowned its first winner.
An audience of 16.4 million saw Diversity dance their way to success in 2009, with 18.29 million tuning in for the separate results show.
