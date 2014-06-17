Androgynous model gets role in The Little Mermaid film
An androgynous model is the first person linked to Sofia Coppola's new film - a live action version of The Little Mermaid.
Born a boy, Australian catwalk star Andrej Pejic has found most success modelling women's clothing.
The 22-year-old, who was born in Bosnia, has now been cast in the upcoming movie based on the fairytale.
According to the IMDB website, she will play Sister #4. No further details about the role have been released.
In 2011, Pejic was chosen for FHM's list of the 100 sexiest women in the world.
She has chosen to use feminine pronouns to describe herself and previously said she lives "in between genders".
In the past she has modelled for Jean Paul Gaultier and appeared on the cover of Brazilian Vogue.
Coppola has directed a number of films including The Bling Ring, The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation.
She starred in The Godfather Part III as Mary Corleone, taking direction from her father, Francis Ford Coppola.
The Little Mermaid, a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, has already been adapted for film a number of times, including an animated musical version by Disney in 1989.
