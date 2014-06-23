Selena Gomez stalker ordered for psychological treatment
- Published
A homeless man has been ordered to undergo psychological treatment after pleading no contest to stalking Selena Gomez.
Los Angeles County prosecutors say Che Thomas Cruz entered the plea on Friday.
He was told to spend six months in a residential treatment facility in California followed by a year of psychological treatment.
He'll also have to stay 200 yards (182 metres) away from the singer-actress, and her home, for 10 years.
Authorities say Cruz went to the home of Gomez twice and was arrested in March for breaking into her guesthouse.
He pleaded no contest in April to a misdemeanour trespass charge.
Cruz spent two days in jail, but hours after his release he jumped a fence at Gomez's home and was rearrested.
Gomez rose to fame as the star of the TV series Wizards of Waverly Place and has gone on to feature in a number of films including Spring Breakers, alongside James Franco.
Her most recent album, Stars Dance, reached number one in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Gomez has previously dated Canadian singer Justin Bieber.
Follow us @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter and on Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube