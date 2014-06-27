Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid engaged to Courteney Cox
Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid has revealed he is engaged to Cougar Town star Courteney Cox.
The couple posted an announcement simultaneously on their individual Twitter accounts, using the same picture and the captions: "I'm engaged to him" and "I'm engaged to her."
An engagement was first rumoured in April.
Cox was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger at the premiere of Just Before I Go.
The pair met last year through mutual friend Ed Sheeran.
The singer predicted that the couple would marry after they moved in together.
Former Friends actress Cox, who has just celebrated her 50th birthday, is 13 year older than her new fiance, who is from Londonderry.
She finalised her divorce from ex-husband David Arquette in May 2013 just before their 14th wedding anniversary.
They share custody of their 10-year-old daughter Coco.
