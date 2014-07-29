Jersey Shore's Michael Sorrentino in anger management
Michael Sorrentino, former star of Jersey Shore and the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother, has been ordered by a court in the US to take anger management classes.
The deal is part of measures to resolve assault charges Sorrentino - also known as The Situation - faced following a fight with his brother.
The argument took place at the family's tanning salon in New Jersey.
Sorrentino's family - including his brother - attended the court hearing.
The Boca Tanning Salon is home to a new reality show about the group.
A municipal court judge accepted the deal on Monday and adjourned the case for three months.
If he completes the classes then the charge against him could be downgraded.
The reality TV star took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and came fourth in the competition, which was eventually won by Julian Clary.
He rose to fame as part of the MTV reality show Jersey Shore alongside cast members including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Pauly D.
Known for their love of tanning, partying and drinking, the cast and broadcasters were criticised for showing the resort of Seaside Heights and the state of New Jersey in a bad light.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called it "negative" for the region, telling a TV interviewer the show "takes a bunch of New Yorkers, drops them at the Jersey Shore and tries to make America feel like this is New Jersey".
