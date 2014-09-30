Indiana and Bipolar Sunshine help launch Oxjam festival
Rising stars Indiana and Bipolar Sunshine helped Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens launch Oxjam 2014.
The Ting Tings headlined the event - which sees a month of hundreds of fundraising gigs.
Each one is organised entirely by volunteers from large scale festivals to local sponsored busks.
The money raised goes to the charity which helps people living in poverty in different parts of the world.
"I wouldn't say no to doing any gigs for charity because I think that would make you a really bad person," Indiana told us at the launch.
She had travelled down from her home in Nottingham for the gig and travelled back up that same night.
"It is nice that people can put on their own events locally and everyone can get involved.
"It's also nice that all the donations are going to charity but it is also cool that people are getting something back in return.
"So people that wouldn't normally give to charity are giving to charity."
The Ting Tings made their return to the music scene ahead of the release of their third album Super Critical.
They played new material for the first time from the upcoming record, which was written and recorded in Ibiza.
Also on the line-up was Bipolar Sunshine who says Oxjam festival is great for any budding musicians.
"I think I wanted to be involved with it because I was always seeing a lot of bands around me who have been able to get a little bit of a platform," he told us.
He says it is great especially for acts outside of London who aren't always exposed to people within the industry.
"When they've got something where certain people might be able to come down to watch them, Oxjam is a good title for them to play with."
Oxjam begins on October 1.
