Terror chief: Rise in number of women going to Syria
By Duncan Crawford
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
The EU's anti-terror tells Newsbeat he's concerned about the rising number of women and girls going to Syria to join jihadi groups.
Gilles de Kerchove, the EU's counter-terrorism coordinator, says an increasing number of women make up the estimated 5,000 Europeans who've gone.
He argues that without the work done by the intelligence agencies and police the number of Europeans travelling to Syria could be as high as 10,000.
"More women [are going]," he says.
"That doesn't mean more women on the frontline fighting. But maybe going there with the whole family, or supporting in a more logistic capacity, the fighters."
Islamic State is a radical Islamist group that has seized large areas of territory in eastern Syria and across northern and western Iraq. It declared an Islamic state, or caliphate, last year.
Its brutal tactics include mass killings and abductions of members of religious and ethnic minorities, as well as the beheadings of soldiers and journalists.
"We have a caliphate, where Sharia law is implemented, and that might be attractive to some people," says Mr de Kerchove.
"It's not just a fight. It's the overall environment which some people may consider the right one [to live in]."
In a high-profile case in February, three schoolgirls from London became some of the latest teenagers to go to Syria.
Senior police officers previously stated that around 60 British women and girls have travelled to the conflict.
Newsbeat has seen widespread online evidence of jihadists encouraging women to join them in Syria.
"My dear sisters come and be amongst the Muhajirahs (female jihadists)," 17-year-old Zahra Halane from Manchester wrote online.
She travelled to Syria with her twin sister Salma last year. Both married IS fighters who have since been killed.
Zahra, who doesn't operate online under her real name, has used social networking sites to speak about her life under IS, promote its propaganda and give advice on how to act around family members before coming to Syria.
Newsbeat spoke to Zahra as an anonymous user.
She said:
- She isn't allowed back to the UK, but wouldn't want to come back anyway.
- Asked if she hates people in the UK, she replied: "The Muslims no… the kuffars (non-believers) yes."
- That she is a widow. She confirmed that her husband, a 19-year-old from Coventry, has been killed while fighting for IS.
We can't verify Zahra is communicating on the account, but believe it is her due to responses to specific questions.
We also can't verify whether these are her own personal messages. Young girls like Zahra have clearly been used by Islamic State to spread IS propaganda.
Zahra Halane has also asked women considering becoming jihadis to get in contact with her by using encrypted messaging apps, which intelligence services struggle to monitor.
"For my sisters!" she wrote, alongside her personal contact details.
Security services are particularly concerned about the increasing popularity of encryption apps.
Mr de Kerchove told Newsbeat that companies which provide sophisticated encryption software are going to come under pressure.
"It's a very tricky issue. We need to keep encryption possible but at the same time we have to allow the police to intercept communications between crooks, between criminals, between terrorists.
"I think there is a growing consensus that we have to discuss with the companies, ways to allow the police and security service, to get access to the content."
Speaking on the BBC Two documentary, Britain's Jihadi Brides, a former recruiter and radicaliser Yasmin Mulbocus warns of the huge dangers for girls who travel to Syria.
"Suppose your husband dies, you'll be forced to marry someone else. Where are the boundaries? Where is your protection? Where is the law?" she says.
"Where you give people power, they will abuse it and these people are human, they're not divine, they're human beings, so of course there will be power trip."
Britain's Jihadi Brides goes out at 21:00 BST on Wednesday night.
