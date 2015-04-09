New Adnan Syed podcast is nothing to do with Serial
There's a new podcast about Adnan Syed, but it has nothing to do with Sarah Koenig and the team from Serial.
Serial producer Dana Chivvis has confirmed to Newsbeat that the new podcast Undisclosed is not from them.
It's coming from Adnan's friend Rabia Chaudry and two lawyers, Susan Simpson and Colin Miller.
Rabia tweeted this week: "On 13 April here is where you'll find our new podcast Undisclosed, picking up where #Serial left off."
It included a link to the Undisclosed Podcast website, which says: "In the wake of Serial, much new evidence and information has been discovered and uncovered thanks to the investigations of attorneys Susan Simpson, Colin Miller, and the Adnan Syed Legal Trust.
"Undisclosed will examine and explore the case in greater detail, from an investigatory perspective instead of a narrative one."
The hit Serial podcast investigated the case of Adnan Syed, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2000 when he was 17 in Baltimore, Maryland.
In February, he won the right to appeal.
A second series of Serial is expected to begin later this year, but it will focus on a different story.
