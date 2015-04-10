Why this picture from Brazil's subway system isn't what it seems
This picture taken by a Brazilian commuter in Rio de Janeiro and posted on his Facebook page isn't what it seems.
And you wouldn't know from the opening lines of his rant underneath either.
Nelson Felippe started off: "I'm not prejudiced. I think people should do whatever they want to with their lives.
"But I think it's absurd that I should be forced to witness a scene like this. What people do in private is their business, but what they do in public concerns me, and I refuse to see a scene like this and consider it normal."
Now many people would probably assume that he was having a go at the two women embracing on the platform in front of him.
He says he was actually talking about was a man in the background who had his foot over the yellow line.
The post has had more than 16,000 likes since being posted on Tuesday.
He ends by saying people should actually follow the example of the two women at the front of the photo instead of the man at the back.
"They're challenging social conventions, and that can be dangerous. What if some tragedy strikes, or worse, if someone dies, who's to blame?
"What would happen to a child who sees this scene every day? Kids will think it's normal to wait for the subway on the yellow line. So, don't act like that guy over there. Follow the example of the girls."
