Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have North West baptised in Jerusalem
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had their daughter, North West, baptised during a visit to Jerusalem.
The TV reality star and rapper attended the ceremony at a 12th century Armenian church in the old walled part of the city.
Fans mobbed the car that took them and Khloe Kardashian to the church.
North West and her father were both dressed in white with her mother in a beige and peach coloured full-length dress.
Ahead of the ceremony Archbishop Aris Shirvanian, an Armenian church official, said: "Kim Kardashian's daughter will be baptized and become a Christian officially and a member of the Armenian church.
"All I know is that she's a famous personality. I don't know her in person. In any case she is welcome with her family."
The celebrities flew to Israel after a five-day visit to Armenia, homeland of Kardashian's ancestors.
On Friday she put flowers on a memorial in Yerevan to mass killings of Armenians by forces of the Ottoman empire, which began in 1915.
Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan praised the couple's contribution to "international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian genocide".
Muslim Turkey accepts many Christian Armenians died in fighting beginning in 1915, but it denies that up to 1.5 million were killed and that it amounted to genocide.
While in Jerusalem they also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Christian Quarter and the Western Wall, the holy site at which Jews can pray in the Jewish Quarter.
They are expected to head on to Jordan after the baptism in St. James Cathedral in east Jerusalem, a church decorated with blue and white tiles made by Armenian artists in the 18th century.
They're filming parts of the trip for their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The Kardashians' Armenian roots are on their father's side, with the family emigrating to the US from an area that now lies inside Turkey.
