Boko Haram has kidnapped 2,000 girls and women in Nigeria

More than 2,000 women and girls have been abducted by Boko Haram since the beginning of 2014, a charity says.
This includes more than 210 Chibok school girls, who were taken by the militant group a year ago today.
Nigeria is marking the anniversary of their kidnapping, with President-elect Muhammadu Buhari promising to make every effort to free them.
A report suggests many of the kidnapped 2,000 women and girls have been forced into marriage and sexual slavery.
They have also been trained to fight, Amnesty International says.
Unicef says the conflict has forced about 800,000 children to flee their homes, while more than 5,500 civilians have been killed since early 2014.
As part of Amnesty International's report, the charity spoke to Aisha, who was 19 when she and her sister were abducted by Boko Haram from a friend's wedding.
The bride and her sister were also taken.
"They used to train girls how to shoot guns. I was among the girls trained to shoot," Aisha, whose real identity has been concealed, said.
She was raped on many occasions, sometimes by groups of as many as six fighters. Aisha also saw about 50 people killed by Boko Haram, including her sister.
Satellite images taken in March, show the destruction caused by Boko Haram in Bama, with buildings destroyed and the landscape flattened.
The militant group damaged about 6,000 structures as they retreated from the Nigerian military, who regained control of the town.
A 15-year-old boy from the area, who was spared by Boko Haram because of his disability, told Amnesty he had seen 10 stonings.
"They stone them to death on Fridays. They will gather all the children and ask them to stone. I participated in the stoning," he said.
"They will dig a hole, bury all the body and stone the head. When the person dies, they will leave the stones until the body decays."
The Bring Back Our Girls campaign, which seeks to find and rescue the missing Chibok schoolgirls, has attracted support on social media around the world.
A year on and Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize-winning teenager has written an open letter to the abducted girls, encouraging them to "stay strong".
"Remember that one day your tragic ordeal will end, you will be reunited with your families and friends, and you will have the chance to finish the education you courageously sought," she writes.
"I look forward to the day I can hug each one of you, pray with you, and celebrate your freedom with your families."
The BBC's Ngunan Adamu is at a Bring Back Our Girls protest march in Abuja, where 219 girls, representing the missing schoolgirls, are taking part in the demonstration.
She tells Newsbeat people there were sure the girls would be found.
"They believe that these young girls are still alive. They just want the government to do all that they can to bring back these girl," she says.
Despite his promises to keep searching for the missing young people, President-elect Muhammadu Buhari has dampened hopes that they may be found.
He said: "We do not know if the Chibok girls can be rescued."
