Plaid Cymru manifesto: What's in it for young people in Wales? Published 14 April 2015

Leanne Wood, the leader of Plaid Cymru, has launched the party's manifesto.

She then joined Newsbeat in the Live Lounge to answer listeners' questions.

Plaid Cymru, which means Party for Wales in English, is only standing for election in constituencies in Wales.

Here's a summary of some of its major policies and what it's offering young voters.

Reducing the voting age to 16

Plaid Cymru says it wants more people to register to vote.

One of the ways the party wants to do this is by lowering the voting age to 16 and introducing "compulsory citizenship classes" in schools and colleges.

Making sure everyone has a 'living wage'

Plaid says that making sure everyone is on a "living wage" - the amount of money a person needs to earn to have a basic standard of living - would "particularly help women who are in low-paid or part-time work" and give them "greater financial independence".

The party says it would make sure all employees are on a living wage by 2020.

Create a 'sanctuary' in Wales

The party wants to make Wales a "Country of Sanctuary".

It would mean taking "our fair share of displaced people" including those who are refugees from the wars in Iraq and Syria.

More doctors for the Welsh NHS

As well as opposing privatisation, Plaid Cymru is also proposing to recruiting an extra 1,000 doctors for the NHS in Wales.

This will "improve access to GPs' services and bring down waiting times," Ms Wood says.

Control the amount paid by renters

Among the housing policies suggested by Plaid, one which affects young voters is the introduction of rent controls to make tenancies more affordable.

The party also wants to increase tenants' rights and create "reasonable" minimum tenancy lengths.

Support maths and science students in Wales

Plaid believes "higher education should be free for all" and says it will work towards this goal.

It promises people who live in Wales and are studying to work in fields such as science and engineering, will not pay fees if they stay in Wales for their education.

Get the same powers for Wales that Scotland already has

Ms Wood says an extra £1.2bn a year in funding for Wales would help "re-balance power and wealth".

The party supports "Wales taking greater responsibility for raising and spending major taxes."

Grant the public ownership of the railways again

Plaid says reinvesting profits back into the railways would provide a better service for passengers.

The party also wants to electrify all the major Welsh lines by 2034.

Manage Welsh migration based on skills

"Plaid Cymru is a party for everybody who lives in Wales," the manifesto states.

Plaid wants to create a list of trades which are not currently being matched by the skills of Welsh workers and attract skilled people from around the world to fill those gaps.