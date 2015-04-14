Game of Thrones is back with series five... any good then?
By Laura Wignall
Game of Thrones kicked off the fifth season with both fans and critics still loving it.
Some said it started slowly, but be assured that fear, fire, blood and nudity all still dominate.
For the first time, you get flashbacks to help you fill in the back story of the new characters being introduced.
But enjoy carefully, and don't get attached to any of the stars of the show, because in Game of Thrones you win or die.
The papers were all pretty keen with Metro calling it "a stunning return to form" while the Daily Mail reckons it was the "perfect return".
But The Independent said it "might have been a let-down to some" as the first episode served "mainly as a catch-up" which for some people, might be quite welcome with the wealth of different characters and storylines to follow.
SPOILER ALERT!!!
Here are a few teasers...
There are many different locations, with sunshine-laden Braavos and Dorne and the grim North of Westeros in stark contrast.
Cersei Lannister is seething over the death of her father at the hands of her brother Tyrion whilst we watch in anticipation as he travels drunkenly towards Daenerys Targaryen.
And there's plenty of dragon action, as ever.
Daenerys is still struggling ruling Meereen, getting to grips with the politics of Queenship and trying to control her unruly fire-breathing children.
Jon Snow is equally feeling the pressure of leadership with Stannis Baratheon's shadow over him.
He has to make a tough decision in support of Stannis involving someone's death...
Littlefinger has a large part to play gaining the title of Lord Protector of the Vale after murdering his wife.
Sansa Stark, another pawn in his game, is now travelling with him pretending to be his ward.
Season five is based on material from George RR Martin's fourth and fifth novels, A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons.
Martin is still working on the sixth book, so it is still unknown when this, and subsequently the TV series, will finally be complete.
