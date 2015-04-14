'Gay cure' conference is forced to cancel due to petition
By Laura Wignall
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
A "gay cure" conference was forced to cancel after a petition against it gained over 40,000 signatures.
In just 18 hours, 40,117 people signed the appeal, leading to the Seventh Day Adventist Church abandoning the event.
The petition on Change.org urged the Home Office to stop "gay cure" preachers getting visas and running the Holy Sexuality conference.
The Church had planned to bring three speakers from the US to London to run the five day conference on 21 April.
The conference was aimed at "people that have struggled with same-sex attraction".
Speakers include Mike Carducci, Wayne Blakely and Danielle Harrison, who all claim to have been cured of their gay lifestyles and work to encourage others to reject homosexuality.
Mike Carducci has a series of online videos describing homosexuality as a "sin to be overcome".
