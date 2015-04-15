Lib Dem manifesto: What's in it for young people in the UK? Published 15 April 2015

The Liberal Democrats have released their election manifesto.

A hefty 153 pages, it contains promises for everything from house building to education, immigration and the NHS.

The party are billing themselves as the middle ground - left of the Conservatives and right of Labour.

So what are they offering the British electorate?

And more importantly, what are they offering young voters?

The Lib Dems admitted at the launch that Labour or the Conservatives would end up in power, but alluded that the Liberal Democrats would consider coalitions with either.

"The Liberal Democrats will add a heart to a Conservative government and a brain to a Labour one."

That aside, what is Nick Clegg's party offering you?

Newsbeat carried out a big survey of young people back in February. Where the Liberal Democrat's manifesto promises match up with what young voters said they cared most about, we've highlighted it.

We'll be summarising the manifestos for all the major parties, but in the meantime, here's a handy summary of their policies.

Defending the NHS, and boosting mental health care - a big issue for 42% of young voters

The big announcement here was that the party wants to protect the NHS budget until the budget is balanced, while adding a billion pounds on top.

Once the country is financially stable, the party says it'll increase spending, which will represent an £8 billion funding increase in real terms by 2020.

They've also pledged a £250 million boost to mental health treatment, including reduced waiting times for access to care - especially to children and young people.

They want a maximum six-week wait for depression therapy, and two weeks for psychosis.

The party says it'll build much closer links with schools to identify mental health problems earlier, and develop coping mechanisms for young people.

image copyright Getty Images

Not forcing down everyday costs, but keeping an eye on them - a big deal for 33% of young voters

The Liberal Democrats have promised to force energy companies to allow customers to change to a cheaper supplier in 24 hours, while making the company do the switching work for you.

They also want to encourage energy co-operatives, where communities band together to get cheaper prices.

They want to encourage smart meters to help people watch their energy usage, with the system fully rolled out to anyone who wants them by 2017.

In terms of transport, the party wants to make sure rail fares rise no faster than inflation.

And on that, they want to introduce a Young Person's Discount Card, giving 16 to 21-year-olds a 66% discount on bus travel, and other services.

A big investment in education, especially life skills - important to 24% of young voters

Education was the big one for the Lib Dems - an attempt, perhaps, to win back the youth vote that's traditionally helped them.

The headline here is that the party says it'll spend more on education than either the Conservatives or Labour, with life skills a big priority: The party wants to ensure every child is literate and numerate by 2025.

It wants to train more people in the so-called STEM subjects (maths, science, engineering and medicine) by making sure that primary schools have a teacher who is a dedicated science specialist, and promoting the subjects through school and into apprenticeships.

In addition to more science training, the Lib Dems have pledged to improve careers advice in schools and colleges, as well as promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

More high-tech jobs

The Lib Dems have promised that they are the party of education - and their policies towards jobs would seem to support that.

They want to create thousands of new high-tech jobs to support an increasingly green economy throughout the UK.

The party says it wants to double the number of high-quality and advanced apprenticeships, while making vocational education equal to academic qualifications.

They will set up industry-specific skills colleges, and work to make sure the training matched the skills gaps in the economy.

The party also wants to make sure those who choose to go into apprenticeships will have appropriate work placements and preparatory training in schools.

image copyright Getty Images

New cities for you to live in, and better rights when it comes to your housing - important to 24% of young voters

How about this: The Lib Dems want to build 10 new garden cities, mostly on the railway lines between London, and Oxford and Cambridge.

They've pledged to build an ambitious 300,000 houses a year, by allowing councils greater power to purchase land and stepping in to encourage building if developers don't meet the building needs of the community.

They also want to introduce powers to make sure new houses are lived in, not left empty as investment properties - a major problem, especially in London.

This could include a doubling of council tax on second homes.

For renters, the party says it'll look into lettings agents fees - if they don't voluntarily reform their practices.

On top of this, they want multi-year tenancy agreements with an agreed inflation-linked annual rent increase built in.

They've also pledged a help-to-rent scheme for under-30s, to help young people move out of their parents' house with money towards a deposit.

image copyright Getty Images

Enforcing immigration laws - 23% of young voters care

Short of giving any targets on migration, the party says it will bring back full border entrance and exit checks, speed up asylum applications and increase checks on employers to make sure their staff are all working in line with UK laws.

Fairer taxes and hitting tax avoiders - Important to 15% of young voters

The party's big announcement here was a raising of the tax-free allowance - the amount you can earn before paying income tax.

They want it to be £12,500 by the end of the next parliament, which would mean around £400 in savings for millions of people and pensioners.

By April next year, they want to bring forward the planned increase to an £11,000 allowance to April 2016.

Meanwhile, the party wants to clamp down on individuals and companies which use tax avoidance schemes and loopholes.

HMRC will be set targets to clamp down on avoidance, while new laws will close most loopholes.

For companies that commit financial crimes, the directors could be jailed.

