UKIP manifesto: What's in it for young people in the UK? Published 15 April 2015

Image source, Getty Images

Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) has launched the party's manifesto, explaining the policies he stands for.

Last year he described the party's 2010 general election manifesto, drawn up when he was not the UKIP leader, as "drivel".

He says this one contains "serious, fully-costed policies".

Here's a summary of some of UKIP's major policies and what it's offering young voters.

Leave the European Union - if a referendum supports an 'out' vote

UKIP says if the UK quits the EU it will release lots of extra money, which it would invest into things like the NHS, while also reducing "bureaucracy".

The party is promising a rapid referendum.

Scrap university fees for poorer students studying maths and science subjects

UKIP wants to fill the "skills' gap" and help students find a "solid, prosperous career".

They say students taking certain degrees in technology, maths, medicine, engineering and science will not have to repay tuition fees, as long as they work and pay tax in the UK for five years after graduating.

No tax on the minimum wage

Image source, PA

By raising the tax-free threshold for earnings to at least £13,000, workers earning the minimum wage (£6.50 per hour for people aged 21 and over) will not have to pay income tax.

The party says this will help "incentivise" people to work.

Invest an extra £3bn per year into the NHS

UKIP plans to raise more than £3bn by leaving the EU, cutting health tourism - where people travel to the UK to get medical treatment - and reducing middle management.

Mr Farage wants to invest this into "frontline services" such as increasing the number of GPs, nurses and midwives and improving mental health care.

Save the pub - and change the smoking ban

Image source, AP

UKIP says the smoking ban and alcohol taxes are responsible for the closure of 6,000 pubs.

Mr Farage proposes allowing smoking in special rooms in pubs and reversing plans to sell tobacco products in plain packaging.

Take away passports from people who fight for terrorist organisations

UKIP says people who leave the country to fight with terrorists give up their "right to citizenship" and they want to update the Foreign Enlistment Act 1870 to make it a crime.

The act aimed to stop British citizens enlisting themselves in the military of any foreign power at war with any state with which the UK was at peace.

Stop sex education for children under 11

The UKIP manifesto says sex education in primary school "risks sexualising childhood, causing confusion and anxiety, and encouraging experimentation".

The party supports secondary school teaching of sex education, but says parents should have the right to withdraw their child from these classes.

Drop the Climate Change Act 2008

The party claims the act, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is an "expensive" piece of "EU folly".

UKIP supports energy from a range of sources, including coal, nuclear, gas and hydro. It also supports fracking.

Reform the immigration system

Image source, PA

UKIP says a ban on unskilled workers emigrating to the UK would help unemployed people already living here find work.

They also want a points-based system to manage the number and skills of the people coming to the UK and want to "tackle the problem of sham marriages".