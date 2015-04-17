Why Kate Winslet is the best person to have on a film set
Kate Winslet may just be the dream person to have on a film set. And not because of her acting.
Alan Rickman, the director of her latest movie A Little Chaos, says she has the perfect attention to detail.
That obviously helps the continuity and stops the film being a scrappy jumbled mess where props and costumes change from scene to scene.
"Maybe I have some kind of condition," she told Newsbeat. "It's really weird."
A Little Chaos is a romantic period drama in which Kate plays a landscape gardener at Versailles.
Having starred in more than 30 films, Kate also admitted she's still not ready to get into the director's chair. Yet.
