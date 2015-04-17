Leona Lewis 'signs to Def Jam Recordings'
Leona Lewis has reportedly signed a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.
It comes as the former X Factor winner performed a showcase of her new album.
Although there is no official statement, the singer posted a photo of herself wearing a Def Jam recordings jacket.
In June 2014, Lewis parted company with Simon Cowell's Syco after seven years, the record label she had been signed to since winning the X Factor in 2006.
She joined Universal Music on a four-album deal. Universal owns Island Records in the UK and Def Jam in the US.
"For my fifth album I was asked to make a record that would not be true to myself," Leona told fans in an open letter last year.
"I'm not sure where I'll end up but one thing I am certain of is that I've stayed true to myself and I've followed what my heart says is right."
Leona was born in Islington, in north London and attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.
Her X Factor winner's single, a cover of Kelly Clarkson's A Moment Like This, was number one for four weeks in the Official Singles Chart and broke a world record for having 50,000 digital downloads within 30 minutes.
In 2007 her best-selling single, Bleeding Love, spent seven weeks at number one.
On Wednesday night she performed in London to showcase tracks from her fifth studio album, I Am.
Fire is to be the lead single. She also performed new songs I Am, I Got You, Ladders and Thank You.
