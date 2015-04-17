Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich appears on stage with Royal Blood
Metallica's Lars Ulrich jumped on stage to perform a track with Royal Blood on Wednesday night.
The drummer helped the British band play Out Of The Black at Slim Jim's in his hometown, San Francisco.
Royal Blood drummer Ben Thatcher stage-dived and crowd-surfed while Ulrich was playing.
The Metallica star watched the Brighton rockers in October as well when they appeared in San Francisco, and even took them to see Mrs Doubtfire's house from the 1993 film.
Muse and Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine were also at that show.
Royal Blood are playing at Reading and Leeds in August.
Meanwhile, Metallica are writing and recording tracks for their 10th studio album.
Guitarist Kirk Hammett told Billboard that it was taking up all of their time at the moment.
"Whenever we go into the studio it becomes such a huge sort of thing in our lives that it does take on monstrous proportions," he said.
"It takes up a lot of space in our lives. Yes, you can look at it as something monstrous, for sure, and we've made movies about it, so there you go."
Metallica are headlining Reading and Leeds in just over four months time, after appearing at Glastonbury Festival last year.
