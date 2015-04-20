'If we can't feed the animals how can we feed a nation?'
Mathew starts his working day at six in the morning, every morning.
When he's not appearing on farming's answer to the X Factor (more on that later) he's looking after his herd of cows.
He tells Newsbeat that more needs to be done to support young farmers like him.
With weeks to go until election day he still hasn't decided who to vote for. "I would like to see a party stand up for agriculture to be honest," he says.
The sun is shining on the quiet village of Nantgaredig in Carmarthenshire when we catch up with Mathew on his family farm.
"Without dairy farmers half the things on the shelves in the supermarkets wouldn't be there," he says.
He leaves his dad looking after their herd of around 160 cows to show us around.
But first things first. What's all this about farming's X Factor?
"A couple of years ago I took part in a national competition (S4C's farming TV show called Farm Factor) to try to be the best farmer in Wales but I failed miserably.
"I don't like sheep and I had to deal with sheep. I deal with cows 24/7 - I tried sheering a sheep and failed."
So… now we've cleared that up what about the election?
Mathew tells us: "I think we're (farmers) put on the back burner a lot.
"Agriculture isn't the sector to come into at the minute it seems.
"With prices not brilliant people don't want to work the long hours.
"It's turning people away to be honest - especially young people."
It's the price of milk and beef that worries Mathew most.
"Currently the price of milk is under the price of production so we're on a loss," he explains.
"At the minute we're at around the 22p a litre mark that we sell off the farm. This time last year we were fortunate to be up at about 33p a litre.
"In a year the price has dropped by a third and it has cost a lot of farmers a lot of money.
"It is a big hit - it's not just difficult for us but for our suppliers as well. We buy less when we have less money coming in."
Down the road on his farm on the outskirts of Carmarthenshire 27-year-old Jonathan thinks that the big issue facing young farmers is the cost of getting into it.
Especially if you need to buy some land first.
"Prices have doubled in the last 10 years," he tells us.
"Getting a foothold in the industry can be difficult. Unless you've got an inheritance it can be tough, but not impossible."
Back in Nantgaredig, Mathew would like to see politicians introduce a minimum price for some products, like milk, so that farmers can better plan for he future.
He says: "We're feeding the nation really and we're not getting any money back for doing so.
"If we can't afford to feed the animals, how can we feed a nation?"
Rural affairs (which covers farming) is a devolved issue. So exactly which politician has the power to help young farmers across the UK is different in each country?
Some laws that affect farmers are made in the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh and Northern Irish Assemblies.
But despite that whoever becomes PM on 7 May can still change some things for young famers like Mathew, even if they don't live in England.
Minimum pricing for milk could be one of those things.
Mathew says he's still not decided who to vote for yet because he's "waiting to see what some of these politicians can offer".
Find a full breakdown of what all the different parties are saying about rural affairs.
