Taylor Swift's sick mum gives emotional speech at ACM Awards

From Ed Sheeran to Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift is often photographed hanging out with a-listers.

But her mum says for years she was her daughter's "constant companion" because she had very few friends.

Andrea Swift's given an emotional speech as she introduced the singer at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 57-year-old was recently diagnosed with cancer and was given a standing ovation as she made her way to the stage.

Taylor Swift with her mum

Dressed in black, Andrea became increasingly emotional at the event in Dallas, Texas, as she talked about watching her "tangle-haired little girl" become a young woman who is preparing for her next world tour.

Taylor previously revealed to her fans that her mum found out she had cancer after she went for a health check-up at Christmas.

Andrea seemed to refer to her disease in her speech, saying: "Taylor's favourite thing in the world is to write a song, tell a story, play a guitar or piano. I have seen those things carry her through every emotion and experience in her life. Good or bad.

"Every once in a while her dad, her brother or I find ourselves to be the subjects of those songs, sometimes we are merely the inspiration. Like the time she was 17 years old and her dad and I strongly disapproved of a certain young man.

"She was mad, went to her room and came out an hour later with a song called Love Story."

image captionMiranda Lambert won female vocalist of the year, song of the year, album of the year and the Milestone Award for most awarded solo female artist

A tearful Andrea also praised her daughter for "being brave enough to explore her musical curiosity, having a voice against those who hate and giving herself to those in need".

She described herself as "a very proud mum" before calling Taylor on to the stage to accept the 50th anniversary Milestone Award.

The 25-year-old was one of seven recipients, alongside Miranda Lambert who was the big winner of the night after she was handed four awards.

Christina Aguilera preparing for the awards

image captionChristina Aguilera performed at the ceremony in Arlington, Texas, with Rascal Flatts

Taylor also seemed to reference her mum's illness in her thank you speech, saying: "Someone once told me that you truly see who a person is when you tell them something they don't want to hear; you truly see who a person is when you give them news they weren't expecting."

She then went on to thank the country music community for sticking by her after she decided to make a "pop album and explore other genres".

Taylor is the only artist to have three albums sell more than one million copies in the first week.

image captionLuke Bryan took home his second entertainer of the year award and won vocal event of the year for This How We Roll
image captionLady Antebellum performed at the event
image captionLittle Big Town won vocal group of the year

Her third album 1989 sold seven million copies in less than six months.

However, some people watching the event tweeted that Taylor should not have been recognised because she was "not country enough".

It's not the first time Taylor and her mum have declared their love for one another at the ACM awards.

When she won her first prize Taylor told the audience: "There are so many people who deserve to be thanked but I'm just going to thank one. Mum, thank you so much I love you."

The event was also the most attended live award event

