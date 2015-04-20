Meet Indominus Rex - star of Jurassic World - who Chris Pratt battles
It pits golden boy of Hollywood Chris Pratt against a giant, ferocious and worryingly intelligent dinosaur.
Indominus Rex isn't just bigger than the T-Rex of the original 1993 film, it's smarter.
The latest trailer for Jurassic World has been released by Universal.
It doesn't hit cinemas until June, but already the action is ramping up for this latest instalment for the Jurassic Park franchise.
It's 22 years since the first film.
Basically, a new tourist attraction has been built on the ruins of the original park - a bad move to start with.
The new Indominus Rex gets smart, breaks free and "kills anything that moves" in the height of tourist season. So all hell, obvs, breaks loose.
