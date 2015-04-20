Newsbeat's guide to winning an election
People are talking about this year's election as being the most exciting in decades. The reason? Well, the vote on May 7th might just be the start.
If no one party wins outright then there'll need to be a deal between two or more parties to form a government.
This is your guide to how politicians end up in charge, one way or another.
