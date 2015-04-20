Migrants' final resting place
A rescue operation is desperately searching for survivors after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Libya on Sunday.
It's feared as many as 600 may have drowned.
It's the latest in a series of tragedies as people risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean for a better life.
And in a quiet corner of a small Italian island many of the victims have been laid to rest.
Small cemetery
Since the beginning of last year, it's estimated more than 5,000 migrants from Africa and the Middle East have drowned, and The United Nations says the North Africa - Italy route has become the world's deadliest.
As many migrants don't have identification, bodies can't be returned to their home country, so another solution has to be found.
Lampedusa has become the first place where those who lost their lives at sea are brought ashore. Many have been buried in the Catholic cemetery there.
Lampedusa is a small island that has become significant as the nearest extension of Europe to north Africa and a convenient place for the Italian government to hold migrants and asses their claims.
Journalist and author Matthew Carr, who has visited the Italian island and written about the migration problem in his book, Fortress Europe: Dispatches from a Gated Continent, told Newsbeat Lampedusa cemetery marks migrant graves with wooden crosses and the word 'extracommunitaria' - or non-European foreigners.
But he says there's not much room in a small cemetery that features mostly mausoleums and tombs dating back to the eighteenth century.
"So when large numbers of bodies arrived they were taken to the Italian mainland after being wrapped in body bags."
In 2012, the cemetery in Lampedusa was almost full, with the mayor having to make more provision.
Andrej Mahecic from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says most are now buried at the destination they were hoping to reach, usually in Sicily or the south of the Italian mainland.
After Sunday's disaster, the Italian Coastguard says a boat carrying the coffins of the 24 victims found so far has arrived in Malta.
Meanwhile Italy and Malta say they're working on the rescue of at least two other migrant boats in the Mediterranean, with hundreds on board, after new distress calls were received.
UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond and Home Secretary Theresa May are attending a meeting with other EU ministers in Luxembourg to discuss what to do about migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa.
