Are you ready for the zombie apocalypse theatre show?
Whether it's falling down the rabbit hole or being chased by zombies - the appetite for immersive theatre is still growing.
For the past decade, audiences have been pushed to the front of the action rather than sat as absent bystanders.
Secret Cinema allows film fans to enter the world of one of their favourite movies.
Last summer, their Back to The Future viewing sold out at £54 a ticket.
Famous faces like Katy Perry and Aaron Paul have been spotted at Punchdrunk's The Drowned Man show.
And the latest production to hit the UK is targeting anyone who can't get enough of zombies.
Generation of Z: Apocalypse finished a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before moving to Whitechapel in east London.
The show is already so successful, the creators are taking it to Paris and then New York after its UK run.
The people behind Generation of Z argue this show is different because it's not only immersive, it's also interactive.
Actors will ask the crowd what they should do in certain situations so the audience can influence the outcome and you can get a slightly different show each night.
The creators say they wanted to bring to life those Choose Your Own Adventure books you may remember from your childhood.
"We didn't want the audience to just be observers," Simon London, one of the writers, told Newsbeat.
"It's about them feeling they are important to the narrative and can influence it.
"Rather than an immersive experience where you wonder around and you find bits of information yourself, this has something which drags you through."
You can even "join the hoard" and volunteer to be a zombie, they'll cover your face in prosthetics and the Zombie Captain will teach you how to walk and screech like one.
Simon London says one of the main things they wanted to achieve with this show was leaving the audience with a "sense of closure".
You can come away from something like a Punchdrunk production, having had a really good time but not entirely sure what happened.
The creator says this had to have a strong narrative that everyone can follow.
"You go through it, you experience the beginning, you have highs you have lows, you come out at the end," London explains.
"You know it's over and you have that satisfying close to it."
That "satisfying close" is running through a room full of zombies, so whether that is satisfying or terrifying depends on your disposition.
The popularity of US TV show The Walking Dead and endless zombie films are another reason this has been successful so far.
"There is a worldwide obsession with the apocalypse," London says.
"The financial crisis, everything falling apart with wars happening all over the world, Ebola and other viruses.
"I think people feel very vulnerable to a cataclysmic event and on top of that you get the exciting notion of human survival.
"[They think] 'what would I do if something like this happens?' which people muse on all the time."
Simon and his co-creators have spent quite a lot of time thinking, researching and living with zombies, so what is his advice if we are ever faced with this type of apocalypse?
"You go out and find a cabin in the woods, you get yourself some weapons and you try and live away from high population centres," he advises.
But he warns it's not just the undead we need to worry about in that event.
"The other thing we are exploring in this is that the zombies aren't the biggest threat, it's when the humans implode because of the pressures on them from the outside."
