#SayNoToXenophobia: I'm seriously afraid
Troops have been deployed to parts of South Africa affected by violent attacks on immigrants which have killed at least seven people.
Agnes Boyo is 22 and lives in a township in the capital Pretoria. Agnes left her home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in 2006 with her family to escape war.
"I really love living here but I'm now seriously afraid," she told Newsbeat.
"In Johannesburg and Durban things are really starting to happen.
"We are afraid because it might also affect Pretoria and we may be in danger."
Almost a quarter of people are unemployed and some young South Africans blame foreigners for taking jobs from them.
But now many people have come out in support of immigrants.
#SayNoToXenophobia has been trending online since the violence started earlier this month.
Xenophobia is defined as "a strong feeling of dislike or fear of people from other countries".
"Immigrants are being killed, they are being beaten. That's what I've seen and heard." Agnes explained.
She is taking precautions to stay safe, such as no longer using the bus.
Agnes says she is scared to speak too, becausse her accent can give her away as an immigrant.
"The language is a very big problem for me. You might be somewhere and be asked to speak the South African language".
That worries her because she fears she'll be unable to communicate and that what she says may be taken the wrong way.
"South Africa is a free country so why aren't they accepted?" Melidah Manamela, who is 22 and a care worker, asks.
The native South African worries about how her country will be perceived around the world because of the xenophobic attacks.
"It'll affect our economy and our country very much," she tells Newsbeat.
Although she condemns the attacks, Melidah explains it's hard for young people growing up in her country.
"It's very difficult to get a job and there are high rates of unemployment and high rates of crime.
"It's not easy to be a youth living in South Africa because there's limited opportunities."
"Living in our country when you're not educated, it's not an easy thing to do, so that's why people end up committing crime," says Melidah.
Official data suggests there are about two million foreign nationals in South Africa but some estimates put the number much higher.
"They see people from other countries taking their jobs, but that's not true.
"But most of the youth, they don't want to volunteer in their communities. They don't want to open their own business and sell things.
"South Africans say they don't work because these people are taking their jobs - but that's not fair."
Since the violence broke out, more than 900 people have been voluntarily repatriated back to their home countries.
