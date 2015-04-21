TL;DR Kanye West in Paper magazine - shortened for your convenience Published 21 April 2015

Image source, PA

Kanye West is the kind of person who likes to use three words when one will suffice.

So, when the editors at Paper invited him to write an essay, it probably won't surprise you to learn he penned more than 2,500 words.

Now, we're all busy people, so to save you some precious time - here are the seven best quotes from the article.

On ideas (and hand-sewing)

"There was an embroiderer at a fashion house who was in her 90s and she refused to give anyone her technique.

"She said, 'When I die, this technique will die also.' I think the opposite of that."

The Gap is not just a clothes shop - it's a metaphor

Image source, AP

"It's funny that I worked at the Gap in high school, because in my past 15 years it seems like that's the place I stood in my creative path - to be the gap, the bridge."

A kilt is so much more than a skirt for a man

"I paid my dues when I had to wear a kilt in Chicago, and friends would say, 'What's your boy got on?'

"But there are warriors that have killed people in kilts in the past. Who gets to decide what's hard and what's not hard?

"When I saw this kilt, I liked it. I was into it. It looked fresh to me. I felt creative; I didn't feel limited by some perception."

Kanye kind of wants to be like a toddler

Image source, AFP/Getty Images

"My goal is to be as close to a five-year-old, or a four-year-old, or a three-year-old, as possible.

"If a three-year-old says, 'I like the colour orange,' he's not giving an explanation to an entire world that can give him a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down on whether or not he should like the colour orange.

"I don't care about the thumbs-up or the thumbs-down."

Tidal is just music, not a shady organisation bent on creating a New World Order, OK?

Image source, Getty Images

"If there was actually an Illuminati, it would be more like the energy companies.

"Not celebrities that gave their life to music and who are pinpointed as decoys for people who really run the world.

"I'm tired of people pinpointing musicians as the Illuminati. That's ridiculous. We don't run anything; we're celebrities."

Travel broadens the mind

"When I was 10 years old I lived in China, and at the time they used to come up to me and rub my face to see if the colour would rub off.

"It was really [messed] up, but I feel like it was preparing me for a world perspective that a lot of my friends who never got a chance to travel didn't get."

Getting your teeth cleaned can be a life-changing experience

"One time I was at the dentist's office and I was given nitrous gas and I was vibing out. I guess that's my version of Steve Jobs and his LSD trip - when I had this first thought: what is the meaning of life?

"I came out of the gas and had a completely new attitude on everything."