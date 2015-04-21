Election 2015: Newsbeat debate live in Birmingham
- Published
With 16 days to go until the General Election, the latest Newsbeat debate has taken place in Birmingham.
More than 100 young voters fire questions at five politicians - Emma Reynolds for Labour, Norman Lamb of the Lib Dems, Paul Uppal for the Conservatives, Steven Woolfe of UKIP and Amelia Womack from the Green Party.
The key themes were immigration, health and education. Your hosts are Tina Daheley and Chris Smith.
