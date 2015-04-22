Dan Osborne won't be returning to The Only Way is Essex
Dan Osborne has been axed from The Only Way is Essex.
It follows his suspension last month after he was accused of making abusive phone calls to his ex, Megan Tomlin.
A spokesperson for the show said: "Dan was suspended during the last series of Towie, and Lime Pictures and ITV have since decided he will not be returning to the show. We wish him luck in the future."
At the time, the Dreamboys performer and model apologised for the calls.
In a statement, he said: "It has taken me a while to find the right words but I would like to say that I am truly sorry to anyone who was offended by what they heard.
"I am unable to talk about the difficulties with my current family situation but I am taking steps to resolve it to achieve the best outcome for my son.
"I am ashamed and embarrassed that I allowed myself to reach such a dark place that I behaved in a way that even I didn't recognise."
According to The Sun, the 23-year-old was recorded threatening to stab Megan Tomlin.
At the time, Lime Pictures told Newsbeat: "We are speaking to Dan about this incident, and in the meantime he's not filming."
